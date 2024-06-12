BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Rogan On Why He Changed His Stance On The Moon Landing JRE
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
302 views • 11 months ago

Actually some very high ups warned him that if he continues and doesn't do some back peddling about it, there will be no more Joe Rogan Experience and we'll ruin you financially cuz you have too many listeners and this is #1 conspiracy they will kill you for becuz are that desperate to put this huge cat back into the bag


So can you blame him, well no not for that but when you have on anti FEers Talking Shit while FEers just wanna discuss the truth and ask these Globe fools tricked if they even understand what their model claims cuz I want Reil Snake In The Grass Tyson to show us why either he doesn't know the truth or is being paid to stop the truth which is what theoretical physicists have all done


cuz they might believe the BS but if are uninitiated then they have no idea what the truth is that we know which would change their minds 

freedomliesheaventruthgreenmoonfalsejoemsmrealityfaketalkfakedbogustruesellroganexperienceouttomobviousselloutstancelandingsbackpeddling
