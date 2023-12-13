SHaDoWCa7 sings For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti (Sufjan Stevens)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 12, 2019 along with her original description:

"Hope you enjoy my cover of "For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti" by Sufjan Stevens.

I am doing all the music and singing 3-part harmony."

Lyrics: For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti

I have called you children, I have called you son,

What is there to answer if I'm the only One?

Morning comes in Paradise, morning comes in Light,

Still I must obey, still I must invite,

If there's anything to say,

If there's anything to do,

If there's any other way,

I'll do anything for you!

I was dressed embarrassment, I was dressed in wine,

If you had a part of Me, will you take your time?

Even if I come back, even if I die,

Is there some idea to replace My life?

Like a father to impress,

Like a mother's morning dress,

If we ever make a mess,

I'll do anything for you!

I have called you preacher, I have called you son,

If you have a father, or if you haven't one,

I'll do anything for you, I'll do anything for you,

I'll do anything for you, I'll do anything for you!

I did everything for you, I did everything for you!

I did everything for you, I did everything for you!

Yes, I did everything for you, I did everything for you,

Yes, I did everything for you, I did everything for you!

Yes, I did everything for you!

