“The Hidden Truth About Wind and Solar” - Climate Chaos Part 2 - Episode 012

Join the Other 24 News Team as they investigate and reveal the hidden truths behind the push for more Wind and Solar production. Can the Climate Activists really eliminate all fossil fuels? Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.
(Ep-012) Dec 07, 2023
