Israeli teen ”burned completely” by Israeli tank fire at kibbutz

Video is for news reporting and analysis purposes. For more information read the accompanying story: https://electronicintifada.net/content/israeli-child-burned-completely-israeli-tank-fire-kibbutz/41706
Further Info:
https://thegrayzone.com/2023/11/25/israels-october-7-propaganda-tank-eyewitnesses/
Source @𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚
Thanks to John M for Link