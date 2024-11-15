Cabinet Picks CLASH: Washington's Team and America's First 2-Party System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I would wish the debt paid tomorrow; he wishes it never to be paid, but always to be a thing wherewith to corrupt and manage the legislature.” This slapback from Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson was aimed squarely at Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton. These two - along with Edmund Randolph and Henry Knox - made up Washington’s first cabinet, a group filled with some major ideological clashes. In this episode, we’ll explore how their divisive views on issues like the national debt and a national bank created a rift so deep it helped give rise to America’s first two-party system.
Path to Liberty: November 15, 2024