Cabinet Picks CLASH: Washington's Team and America's First 2-Party System
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
0
15 views • 6 months ago

“I would wish the debt paid tomorrow; he wishes it never to be paid, but always to be a thing wherewith to corrupt and manage the legislature.” This slapback from Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson was aimed squarely at Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton. These two - along with Edmund Randolph and Henry Knox - made up Washington’s first cabinet, a group filled with some major ideological clashes. In this episode, we’ll explore how their divisive views on issues like the national debt and a national bank created a rift so deep it helped give rise to America’s first two-party system.

Path to Liberty: November 15, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryhamiltonfounding fatherslibertariangeorge washingtonfounders10th amendmentcabinetjefferson
