Calling The White House: "No More Arms to Izrael"

part 1 - blue pill🔵





But honestly at this point I'm about ready to throw up all the blue pills I've ever swallowed. When mass m*rder is being perpetrated on a daily basis, there IS no time‼️ {More on that in next posts}





That being said, because polls show us there are only 2 candidates who might win… Those in swing states, do what you gotta do. Vote blue to keep Trump out and ensure we have another chance next cycle [It's a real possibility he'll try to pull a Putin and keep himself in office]





But for actual progressives out there, in states that we already know will go Democrat or Republican - use your vote to show shifting tides for true champions of justice! Vote 3rd party!





My thoughts on 3rd parties:





💚Jill Stein has been standing for the right causes for a long time. She’s highly committed.





♥️Claudia and Karina have been about it for years too. They are clearly very passionate and truly for the people.





🤎And Cornell West, while new to politics, has made his views apparent: End systemic racism, protect minorities, take care of everyone. A good dude.





From what I can see, they all stand on the right side of every major issue.

They are all worlds better than any Dem/Repub candidates and JFK.

Of course the bottom of the barrel is still Trump, who, in addition to his horrific plans for the USA, also, after his recent losses, is ready to outright sell the entire West Bank to izrl and finalize it's complete annexation in order to have his PAC funded by some Zionist billionaire.







