SODOMY DEMONOLOGY TECHNOLOGY. A CONVERSATION WITH MARION KNOX. PART 1

DISCLAIMER:

THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

IT MAY POSSIBLY TRIGGER SOME WHO HAVE UNKNOWINGLY BEEN SUBJECTED TO THIS SPIRITUAL / PHYSICAL ABUSE.

IT IS FOR YOU THAT WE PRAY FOR YOUR FREEDOM AND SALVATION IN THE LORD JESUS CHRIST

JESUS LOVES YOU





THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

Telephone Conversations on 26/11/2022 and 24/12/2022

with MARION KNOX

-

Born again KJV Bible believer from Oregon / USA who works in deliverance in the Name of JESUS, free of charge, with victims of MK Ultra, Sodomy / Satanic Ritual Abuse





"Born and raised in a Christian home on a farm.

Born again at age 8.

Married at age 20 been married to the same woman 65 years.

We have 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grand children.

Made our living in building construction and farming.

Became very interested in the Bible, believed it literally. Studied the prophetic passages intensely. Prefer the King James Version.

Performed Gospel music with my brothers 48 years.

By the Authority of the LORD JESUS CHRIST I have ministered deliverance to hundreds of abuse victims for the past 40 years, with a high percentage of success.

Including ritual abuse victims from multiple sources.

I don't charge for ministry and I don't keep records of the sessions.

I consider my success to be due to the guidance of the HOLY SPIRIT

and GOD'S WORD THE BIBLE.

I have allowed this interview so that more people will be born again and be set free from the demons that were installed by abuse."

-

Marion Knox

Phone: +1(541)259-1839 or +1(541)990-0294





This documentary is dedicated to all the victims across this world that have remained slaves to this spiritual imprisonment of your mind, body, soul and spirit that you may not even be aware of -

We truly hope and pray that The Holy Ghost, brings into your understanding, your possible hidden memories of such deep pain and suffering that has held you bound, shackled, and a captive prisoner throughout your precious life

Our prayers are for you dear soul, and for your blessed deliverance and healing in JESUS Holy Name, and for the acceptance of JESUS precious gift of his Life and Blood on the cross, to cleanse, heal, deliver, and set you free from the painful life you were subjected to, because of wicked people's abuse.

JESUS loves you deeply