MAGA Americans are Garbage - Biden’s Comment Creates PR Gold

October 31, 2024 - President Joe Biden had a moment of pure anger combined with stupidity, and it made public relations gold for former President Donald Trump. Biden played off a “joke” made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a Trump rally, in which he says Puerto Rico is floating garbage. As it turns out, garbage actually is a terrible problem in Puerto Rico. No matter, Biden attacked Trump and Trump supporters and called them garbage—so Trump staff and supporters went to work making the new moniker an absolute hit.





