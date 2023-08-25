Benjamin Fulford Update - Today August 25, 2023

IN ORDER TO PARTNER WITH BOTH BRIGHTEON AND SECURELIFE CONSIDER -----

CLICKING ON https://bit.ly/2ZN3MlP BEFORE SHOPPING THE BRIGHTEON STORE

Start Your Day With A One Year Daily Audio Bible Reading With Commentary At https://oneyearbibleonline.com/daily-oyb/?version=50&startmmdd=0101

Study Through The Whole Bible In Five Years With The Online Chapter By Chapter Audio Bible Study, 'Thru The Bible,' With J Vernon McGee https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/thru-the-bible-with-j-vernon-mcgee/

Consider stopping by to visit our page at https://www.givesendgo.com/omegafellowship

Thanks to our Friends and Visitors who stop by to watch our channel, and who like and subscribe. SecureLife is an outreach of Omega Fellowship, together walking and talking with Christ on the road and in our homes, the two main places where we spend our lives, where Christ spent most of His ministry! Strong Homes Build Strong Nations!

A decadent nation without repentance is a nation without hope. WE MUST HAVE REVIVAL!!