WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Wednesday 6/28/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BIDEN UNRAVELING IN FRONT OF REPORTERS AS BRIBERY SCANDAL WON’T GO AWAY!It’s official! The globalists gambled with the Covid power grab and it backfired massively! Despite that, Bill Gates, the UN and their minions are OPENLY announcing a plan for new virus releases and lockdowns! They are psychopaths, this is all they know! We have to break free because they will never stop!
The architects of Covid Tyranny are making their move RIGHT NOW to unleash a new wave of unprecedented control! Owen Shroyer is covering the latest and what you can do TODAY to protect yourself and loved ones!
