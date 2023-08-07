Social media people: please, act like adults.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People on social media and Facebook: start acting like you know what it means to have evidence for your statements.
Having just one or two examples, or just quoting somebody who is an expert doesn't count.
When you resort to name-calling, it shows you lost the argument. The
reason why you got the last word is because the other person knows it's
no use talking to you anymore.