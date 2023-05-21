BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - The Suspended Dr William Bay.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 05/21/2023

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.

On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.

The Suspended Dr William Bay is current suing AHPRA, The Medical Board of Australia and The State of Qld. He's currently in the High Court of Australia battling the reclaim the lawful right warn patients of medical risks.

Billy is a staunch Christian and defender and defender of Freedom and Natural Born Rights. He is the Founder of Queensland People's Protest and Freedom and Truth Australia.

https://qpp.life/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086685278565

Next up...Mistakes were NOT made

Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiaroobs flyerswe are readycoolangatta tweed headssay no to the globalistssuspended doctor william baybilly bayqueensland peoples protestfreedom and truth australia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy