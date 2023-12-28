Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Different Christmas Story - an actual event from 1944 | www.kla.tv/27762
channel image
Kla.TV - English
148 Subscribers
44 views
Published 2 months ago

 

This somewhat different Christmas story clearly shows that people do not want wars. They must be provoked from outside.

 

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27762

 

👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27762/pdf

 

About this channel

 

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

 

PLEASE NOTE

 

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

 

SOURCES / LINKS

 

VERGISSMEINICHT, Jürgen Hösl, Postfach 1218, 02752 Zittau, im Dezember 2022 (aus der Leserbriefzeitung LBZ, 328. Ausgabe, Jahrgang 2023)

Keywords
christmasworld war 2germanystoryactual event

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket