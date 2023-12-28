A Different Christmas Story - an actual event from 1944 | www.kla.tv/27762

This somewhat different Christmas story clearly shows that people do not want wars. They must be provoked from outside.

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27762

👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27762/pdf

About this channel

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

PLEASE NOTE

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

SOURCES / LINKS

VERGISSMEINICHT, Jürgen Hösl, Postfach 1218, 02752 Zittau, im Dezember 2022 (aus der Leserbriefzeitung LBZ, 328. Ausgabe, Jahrgang 2023)