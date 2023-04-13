© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megyn Kelly EVISCERATES NIKE on Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship."
“The three ladies on this program right now have six boobs between us.. no one would be inspired to buy one based on non-breasted Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike sports bra."
https://twitter.com/chuckcallesto/status/1646297026928300034?s=46&t=BMXpVcg1fPC7OIRRvveWWg