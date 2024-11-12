Daniel 9:1-19 A Prayer for the People

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 9:1-19 with a message entitled - A Prayer for the People





Daniel 9 is indeed a profound chapter that reveals much about prophetic understanding, prayer, and the character of God.

We will look at three areas of focus in Daniel’s prayer: Adoration, Confession, and Petition, while also considering how Daniel prepared his heart for prayer.

1. Adoration (v. 4)

In this section, Daniel begins his prayer by acknowledging the greatness and faithfulness of God. He expresses deep reverence for God’s character and attributes. Here, he declares:

* God’s Greatness: Daniel recognizes God as great and awesome, emphasizing His power and majesty.

* Covenantal Faithfulness: He acknowledges God's faithfulness to His covenant with Israel, which is fundamental to understanding God's relationship with His people. This recognition sets the tone for his subsequent requests.

This act of adoration reflects a heart that is oriented towards worship and acknowledges the rightful place of God in all matters. It underscores the importance of starting prayer with a focus on who God is, fostering an attitude of humility and reverence.

2. Confession (vv. 5–14)

In the confession portion, Daniel takes a sincere and comprehensive approach to acknowledging sin. He includes himself and his people in this confession, highlighting several key points:

* Recognition of Sin: Daniel admits the sinfulness of the Israelites, noting that they have sinned against God in various ways, such as disobedience, rebellion, and unfaithfulness (vv. 5-6).

* Corporate Responsibility: He doesn’t merely focus on personal sin but acknowledges the collective wrongdoing of the nation, which emphasizes the concept of corporate sin and accountability (vv. 7-10).

* Acknowledgment of God’s Justice: Daniel reflects on God’s righteousness and justice. He understands that the suffering the Israelites have endured is a consequence of their sin and disobedience (vv. 11-14).

This section highlights the need for humility in prayer, as it is essential to approach God with a contrite heart, recognizing personal and communal failures and the justice of God's responses.

3. Petition (vv. 15–19)

In this final segment, Daniel turns his focus to petitioning God for specific requests:

* Restoration of Israel: Daniel pleads for God to turn His anger away from Jerusalem and to restore the city and the sanctuary (vv. 15-16).

* Divine Mercy: He appeals to God's mercy and compassion, recognizing that it is not by the merit of the people that they deserve favor but solely by God's grace (vv. 17-18).

* Urgency for Action: Daniel concludes with a fervent plea for God to act quickly, invoking His name and glory as he asks for restoration (v. 19).

This petition demonstrates the balance between recognizing God's sovereignty and grace while earnestly seeking His intervention and help.

Preparation for Prayer

Before entering into this prayer, Daniel makes significant preparations:

* Fasting and Mourning: Daniel’s physical preparation—fasting and mourning—signals his deep seriousness and earnestness in seeking God. This reflects an understanding that spiritual matters often require earnestness and commitment.

* Understanding of Prophecy: Daniel's awareness of Jeremiah's prophecies concerning the 70 years of exile motivates his prayer. His understanding of Scripture guides his approach to God, suggesting that prayer should be informed by the Word of God.





As we notice, Daniel’s prayer in chapter 9 serves as a model for believers today. It combines adoration, confession, and petition while emphasizing the importance of preparing one’s heart. Through this prayer, we see a deep relationship with God characterized by reverence, humility, and a sincere desire for restoration and reconciliation. It invites us to reflect on our own prayers and our relationship with God, encouraging us to approach Him with the same reverent attitude as Daniel did.









