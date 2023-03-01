Save Bees!✨❤️🐝❤️✨ Close up bees 2 videos, 2 songs.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music used under fair use non profit.
2 songs used under fair use.1 is from the movie soundtrack kickass.
this post has 2 versions of a super close up of a bee showing off its tongue 👅. Slow mo footage. Take a close look at the very tip of the bees proboscis, you’ll see the tongue popping out. So cool!
Brighteon NEEDS HIGHER RESOLUTION THAN ONLY 720p!