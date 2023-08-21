BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Logic and Intellect, How to Determine Truth, Experimentation, Flat Earth Belief, How Do We Know What’s Loving? Law of Attraction – the Feedback System, Belief vs Truth
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
21 views • 08/21/2023

Full Original:https://youtu.be/Hm4rNLXYfTE

20120512 The Human Soul - Logic, Emotions & Truth P1


Cut:

12m54s - 26m27s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH OR NOT. THERE IS A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LOVE AND TRUTH. SO LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH.”

@ 20m20s


“WE CAN MEASURE WHETHER SOMETHING IS TRUTH OR NOT BY WHETHER IT IS LOVING OR NOT.”

@ 22m22s


brainmindrelationshipsgolden rulesoul foodspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditionself-reflectionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmenti want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingintellect and logicmental checkflat earth beliefexperimenting to find the truthlove and truthwhere are thoughts coming fromintellectual thoughts
