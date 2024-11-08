The Bells of Notre Dame in Paris rang out together on Friday for the first time since a 2019 fire that devastated the historic cathedral.





"This is a beautiful, important and symbolic step," said Philippe Jost, who runs the public body tasked with restoring the cathedral under challenging circumstances.





https://www.barrons.com/news/notre-dame-bells-ring-out-in-paris-for-first-time-since-2019-fire-466132fa