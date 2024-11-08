© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bells of Notre Dame in Paris rang out together on Friday for the first time since a 2019 fire that devastated the historic cathedral.
"This is a beautiful, important and symbolic step," said Philippe Jost, who runs the public body tasked with restoring the cathedral under challenging circumstances.
https://www.barrons.com/news/notre-dame-bells-ring-out-in-paris-for-first-time-since-2019-fire-466132fa