© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah demonstrates the defeat of the Israeli Merkava, equipped with additional equipment. protection using the Iranian Almas ATGM. Since January, ATGMs of this type have been actively used by Lebanese fighters on the border with Israel - previously, with their help, they were able to disable observation posts and radar stations at IDF border facilities!💥