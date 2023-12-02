© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on Net Zero/Green New Deal: "It's a recipe for mass suicide".
"Why would anyone vote for something that was going to result in the death of nearly all humans on Earth?"
"It would basically begin a process of cannibalisation amongst the human species, because the food could not be delivered to the stores in the middle of the cities anymore."
Credit:
@EcoSenseNow
@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU
@NewAmericanMag
Watch the full interview: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/green-new-deal-a-recipe-for-mass-suicide:8