How to Prepare for the HORRIFYING Reality of Nuclear War Glenn TV Ep 254

What happened to our healthy fear of nuclear war? The world reacted in horror to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago this week. But one of the alarming side effects of Putin’s war is how talk of using nuclear weapons has been almost casually tossed around over the last year. Last fall, our own president said the world could face nuclear “Armageddon” if Putin uses a nuke on Ukraine. People mostly shrugged and moved on. Almost 78 years removed from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and 31 years since the end of the Cold War, we’ve lost our proper fear of nuclear war. These are terrifying weapons, some of which are 3,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. We need a wake-up call about the reality of nuclear war and why it must NEVER happen. Glenn takes you through how the nuclear arms race developed between the U.S. and Russia. He also explores the current nuclear threats, what nuclear war would actually entail, and the unthinkable consequences that would result. Are we prepared? Is there anything you can do to increase your chance of survival in a nuclear attack?





