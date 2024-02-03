Dr. Uma Dhanabalan's Hard-Hitting Cannabis Facts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Uma Dhanabalan testifies to the U.S. Senate in 2017 about the benefits of Cannabis, lack of negative consequences to using it, and the mis-classification of it with narcotics and opioids. Wow- It's patented, confirmed as a anti-oxidant neuro-protectant, too.
Dr. Uma Dhanabalan: Based.
"Cancer Research" just can't get enough donations and helicopter money, that's why they keep searching, searching, and searching and researching. Consider this mystery SOLVED. I post #Solutions for free. Donations are accepted in $USD and $XMR at linktr.ee/mjtank108.
Amygdalin (vitamin B17) also kicks cancer's ass. Found in apricot, peach, and cherry seeds. Here's that video, and the link in that description is a massive legit (NIH) detailed infobomb ("The role of Amygdalin in the fight against cancer is imperative") Did your Dr mention amygdalin when you or your loved one got a cancer diagnosis? Totally worth checking out, but not totally worth me re-copy-pasting it here. You gotta click this link AND the link in that description. Probably should open it in a whole new tab, cuz your'e about to kick cancer's ass so hard https://rumble.com/v3elgyw-vitamin-b17-eat-a-peach...-seed.html
Kick cancer's ass, and remember the first rule of self-defense- DON'T WAIT TO GET HIT! #MEGA #WINNING #Cannabis #FTW #GAINS
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.
linktr.ee/mjtank108