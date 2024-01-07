Create New Account
Footage of a visit by senior IDF officials to the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of a visit by senior IDF officials to the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza Strip.

In the video: IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Ha-Levi, head of Shin Bet security service Ronen Bar, commander of the Southern Command Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of the Military Intelligence Directorate Major General Aharon Haliwa and commander of the 98th Special Forces Division appointment of Brigadier General Dan Goldfuss.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

