Applying the "Key to the Kingdom of Heaven" (short version)
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
25 views • 1 week ago

Acts 17 :6 But when they did not find them, they dragged Jason and some brethren to the rulers of the city, crying out, “These who have TURNED THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN have come here too."

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

Acts 3 :19 "Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord."

Matthew 6 :14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."

music by Sarah Brightman - "Deliver Me"

Seek Jesus today. Let Him deliver you. Repent of your sins, forgive everyone, and give control of your life to Jesus. All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Deliverer, Savior, and King

biblejesustestimonytruthchristianityprophecy
