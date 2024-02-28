Close The Southern Border or Shut The Government Down! | Rep Matt Gaetz & Joe Pags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Close The Southern Border or Shut The Government Down! Rep Matt Gaetz
Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Joe Pags Show" to discuss Ronna McDaniel stepping down from the RNC chairmanship, the next government spending battle, corruption in the Biden family, and more!
(The Joe Pags Show, 02/26/24)
