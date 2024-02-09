Cool Riders (1995, Arcade)

Cool Riders is a racing game developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.

Cool Riders is very similar to Outrunners, but instead of a Corvette, you you ride various wacky two-wheeled vehicles. There is a number of different characters with different vehicles and attributes to choose from. You race against a timer through a series of courses. At the end of each course, you can choose between three different paths to take, each of them switches to a different new course. If the timer goes down to zero, before you reach the end of a course, it's game over. If you reach the end, you get a time bonus. There are often other vehicles in your way. Depending of the course, there are also other obstacles or even things landing on your bike to block your view. Collisions will slow you down and thus take up precious time. Over each course, you also race against one of the other characters.