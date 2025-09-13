God is separating sheep & goats and those headed to heaven & those headed to hell and good & wicked

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2025). The Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus is now separating the sheep & goats and those headed to heaven & those headed to hell and the righteous in Christ by his redemptive work on the cross & the wicked heathens who have rejected Christ, before the rapture & Tribulation Age. Warn the people! There seem to be some people afraid that they will not be raptured. They need to have faith in God’s love & faithfulness & sovereignty. That is why they had been suffering so much, so that they are sanctified to meet the Groom Jesus. As long as they are repentant and committed to God, then that is the important issue. None of us are perfect and without sin, and that is why we need to have faith in Jesus’ finished redemptive work on the cross to cover our own sins. As far as God is concerned, if you are in Christ, then all your sins have been covered. The lukewarm Christian Tribulation Saints, who will be left behind at the rapture are a totally different group of people and they are not the true Church “Bride of Christ”. They are cowardly traitors, who betrayed us real Christians, and they do not have the Holy Spirit oil in their lamps, and they are still worshipping hundreds of fake foreign gods and changing the Word of God for themselves, which is changing Jesus who is the Word of God into other gods. They are not committed to Jesus, but they worship self & church donations & pastors’ reputations & genetic descendant idols & incomes & retirement pensions & homes & fear & selfishness & cowardice & treachery & all kinds of ungodly things, so they have to be purified in the Tribulation Age so that their souls will not be lost to the Lake of Fire eternally. They are “2 Timothy 3:2-5” people, who have a form of Christianity but they deny its God. They are not the true Holy Spirit filled Church “Bride”, who are totally loyal to God and love his Word, and even though they still have the sin nature, they hate sin and are trusting in God’s deliverance from sin. The lukewarm Christians are those who are still using narcotics and alcoholics, and are not forgiving other people, and love family more than God, and committing adultery with a lover, and doing Christian yoga witchcraft, and eating like a pig, and betraying Christian brothers or deceiving money from them, and lazy and do not warn others and do not care about others, and feminists, and so on. It is not the real Christians who have truly repented of their sins, and who are trying hard to remain pure by trusting in God’s Holy Spirit discipline, and who are placing God before all other things including self, and who love God’s Word instead of picking & choosing what they like while ignoring the Bible verses they hate. That is the difference. The only time when we will be completely free from the sin nature and free from stumbling will be when we are changed at the rapture, and we will have a new spiritual body that is incorruptible. They need to know that God has forgiven all their sins in the past & present & future, and if they sin, Jesus’ blood covers it, so they do not have to worry about anything, but have peace in Jesus’ love. They just confess their sins and repent and move on trusting in Jesus’ grace & mercy & redemption. The difference is, the real Christians care about these things, but the lukewarm Christians do not care. The fact that they care shows that they do have the Holy Spirit.





