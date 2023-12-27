Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Untold Problem With All "Sovereign" & "State National" Movements!
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
173 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published 2 months ago

Summarized within 2 minutes by Alexander Raskovic of Realeyesation, the untold problem with all "Sovereign" & "State National" movements. In case you need more context and you are curious then as to the "action" which relies in morality and psychology, refer to this:

(The Knowledge) https://theliberator.us/slavery

(The Action) https://theliberator.us/abolitionism

More from Realeyesation: https://www.youtube.com/@RealEyesation

Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

Learn more, write an article, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#powerful #powerfulvideo #slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism #abolition #political #vote #voting #voterawareness #voter #votingresults #politics #politicalaction #documentary #documentaries #webseries #history #historical #historic #historyfacts #regimechange #election #elections #larkenrose #markpassio

Keywords
freedompoliticstruthcontrolpermissiongrant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket