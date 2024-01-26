Ep. 9 Weapons - Targeted and Specific Prayer

Knowing what your weapons are and how to use them in your daily life can make all the difference in how you fight the enemy. More importantly, it will determine if you are gaining or losing ground in your spiritual battles. If you don't know what the weapons of your warfare are and how to use them you can't win very many, if at all any, true spiritual battles you face.





I am going to introduce the most basic, yet most powerful weapon you have, why it is important and how to use it. That weapon is prayer. On the surface saying "prayer is a weapon" or "prayer is one your most powerful weapons" can sound a little cliché or simplistic. You can hear this kind of statement being made by people all the time but it has no real meaning or power when the say it because they don't understand how to use this weapon effectively.





Once you understand how to use this weapon you can become a more effective intercessor than you ever though possible.





Resources referenced in this episode:

I mentioned the movie War Room. It is a great example of understanding your authority in Christ and how to use those targeted and specific prayers





You can find out more about that movie here:

http://www.kendrickbrotherscatalogue.com/warroom/home





