BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YOUNG MAN CLAIMS CARTELS WORK THROUGH DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS ₪ TO SEX-TRAFFIC MANY THOUSANDS OF KIDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • 8 months ago

Charlie Kirk - This young man stepped up to the mic and dropped a BOMBSHELL. His family are missionaries in Mexico and he claims the Cartels work through Democrat politicians to sex-traffic many thousands of little girls into the US. He says this evil has exploded under Biden-Harris. WATCH.


Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1834267889719021633?s=42


Thumbnail: https://www.foxnews.com/world/mexico-cartel-attack-arrests-massacre-american-mothers-children


Special thanks to Patriot 1776 🇺🇲


https://bidenreport.com/#p=1

Keywords
border crisischarlie kirkcartelsmulti pronged attackbiden-harris administrationhuman trafficking democrat politicians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy