YOUNG MAN CLAIMS CARTELS WORK THROUGH DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS ₪ TO SEX-TRAFFIC MANY THOUSANDS OF KIDS

Charlie Kirk - This young man stepped up to the mic and dropped a BOMBSHELL. His family are missionaries in Mexico and he claims the Cartels work through Democrat politicians to sex-traffic many thousands of little girls into the US. He says this evil has exploded under Biden-Harris. WATCH.
Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1834267889719021633?s=42
Thumbnail: https://www.foxnews.com/world/mexico-cartel-attack-arrests-massacre-american-mothers-children
