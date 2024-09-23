NEW ZEALAND - STILL STUCK IN THE DEATH ZONE AS THE GOVERNMENT PANICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A FEW DATA ADJUSTMENTS AND FREEMASON LIES TO HIDE THE GENOCIDE
Original censored video from Dec/2023 - NEW ZEALAND IS STUCK IN THE DEATH ZONE
https://rumble.com/v40lvua-new-zealand-is-stuck-in-the-death-zone-share.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
New Zealand’s young leaving in record numbers - https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/9/5/new-zealands-young-are-departing-in-record-numbers-as-cost-of-living-bites
STATS NEW ZEALAND Lowest natural increase in 80 years
https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/lowest-natural-increase-in-80-years/
Births/Deaths - https://www.stats.govt.nz/topics/births-and-deaths
Migration - https://www.stats.govt.nz/topics/migration
CNN - https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/07/travel/new-zealand-tightens-visa-rules-unsustainable-migration-intl/index.html
COVID PORTAL - https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/covid-19-data-portal/
Gallipoli - https://nzhistory.govt.nz/media/interactive/gallipoli-casualties-country
