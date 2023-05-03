© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: The American people are beginning to realize that without a "peace through strength" policy, America's problems will multiply! That is what we need to deal with the CCP, and let the Chinese people speak out!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：美国人民开始意识到如果没有 “以实力换取和平”的政策，美国的问题就会成倍增加！我们需要做的就是处理中共的问题，要让中国人发声！
#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
