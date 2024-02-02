© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agents Of Chaos
* The ‘asylum seekers’ are out of control.
* Meet your new neighbors!
* [Bidan] is hell-bent on destroying your community.
* ‘Migrant’ crime causing some Dems to change tune.
* They will lie to your face about immigration.
* Do they think anything is cause for deportation?
* Joe broke our border all by himself.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 February 2024)