The OLD WINDMILLS of PORTUGAL!

While living and working in Portugal this spring, a friend introduced me to the Old Windmills, which are quite numerous. In the days BEFORE electricity, Windmills (and Watermills) were the engines that drove the millstones for flour grinding. Bread was a Staff-of-Life for the Portuguese, so care was taken to make sure the Windmills did the job!

Instead of destroying these old structures, they have been repurposed. Many are now used as homes and others as commercial buildings, often surrounded by more "modern" edifices!

Enjoy our look at these historic creatures!



