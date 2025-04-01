Trending: Ep62: UK Bill Rise, Virginia Giuffre Crash, Trumps Language, Iran & Animals Marry Humans

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day..





- 'Awful April' kicks off huge cost of living rises in the UK.





- Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre suffers horror car crash.





- Trump promotes another Israel firster saying he'll bring 'peace through strength".





- Iran plans preemptive strikes against US and UK.





- Human/Animal marriage to be legalised.





