⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (28 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. Two field artillery guns and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️As a result of decisive actions of the Zapad Group of Forces, Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region) was liberated.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Topoli, Zapadnoye, Peschanoye, Lozovaya, Kopanki, Zeleny Gai, Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampol, Grigorovka, and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, to include two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and six motor vehicles. Four field artillery guns, to include three of Western-made, two electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades were hit near Verkhnekamenskoye, Yantarnoye, Zelenovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, two American HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, two national guard brigades, and one territorial defence brigade were hit close to Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Krymskoye, Zverevo, Novoyelizavetovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yasenovoye, Novovasilyevka, and Kotlino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one national guard brigade, and one territorial defence brigade were hit near Bogatyr, Vremevka, and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 115 troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, to include one manufactured by Western countries.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Stepnogorsk, Novopokrovka, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka (Kherson region), and Kherson.

The AFU losses were more than 40 troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, drones and uncrewed surface vehicles manufacturing workshops and depots as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 152 areas.

▫️Air defence systems have shot down 15 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 64 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,635 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,870 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,022 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,853 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.