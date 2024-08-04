Fire From the Sky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never forget Lahina, Maui, Paradise, California and Valley Center, California
Are So-Called [Wild] Fires Caused by Nature, Geoengineering, Chemtrails or Directed Energy Weapons or All of Them? - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering
93 Patents Found For The Invention & Use of Directed Energy Weapons Technology (DEWs) Since 1958! - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering
DEW Microwave Fires in Paradise, California and Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Center, California & Lessons Learned! - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/dew-microwave-fires-in-paradise-california-and-lahaina-maui-hawaii-lessons-learned
