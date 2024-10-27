© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News Oct 26th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 10-26-24 Saturday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IgfmAYdEQQ
الأخبار الليلة | مقتل 7 جنود إسرائيليين وإصابة 21 في لبنان.. وتل أبيب تعلن انتهاء الرد على إيران
News tonight | 7 Israeli soldiers were killed and 21 wounded in Lebanon...and Tel Aviv announces the end of the response to Iran