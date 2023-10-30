Pity for Immorality - Locals Questions!

Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Answers to questions from freedomains.locals.com:





You recently discussed the dynamic of how a high-value female would look at a man. I often find myself uncomfortable around the most attractive, high status people, even to the point that I will actively avoid them in social settings, such that I find myself on the other end of the room as them at parties and functions. This especially applies to females, but occasionally when I'm around the boyfriend of a highly attractive girl I will even get uncomfortable talking to him! I've been told that I am above-average attractiveness, so I wonder where this comes from, I wonder whether it comes from a lack of self worth. It's not that I have poor social skills, but the specific situation of socializing with the most attractive people always makes me betray a discomfort and awkwardness that usually manifests in some clumsy or uncouth behavior.









Is it fair to say that any parents who ride motorcycles and have children should immediately be a deal breaker on any type of relationship for a person following morality?









Why do I always fall into the same trap; I repeatedly make the mistake of thinking other people are like me; conversations that I go into thinking everyone has the same aim (to get to some objective truth) can spectulary back fire and I can end up shocked at how other people will lie about things that have been said.









My husband of nine years recently returned from a four-night business trip to Las Vegas. Before he left, I gently reminded him to go easy on the alcohol and to be careful with one of his single female colleagues. About a week before he left, I had a dream in which they were at the main event together and she was overly flirtatious and giggly and very touchy feeling with him. I trust my husband but I don't trust her and I conveyed this to him. Upon his return, as he was recounting his experiences, he told me that my dream about this woman was spot-on, and she did indeed behave that way. I felt a bit unsettled, as so many of his stories seemed to involve this woman. It's not a huge team, fewer than 100 employees, but it bothered me that she seemed to have spent so much time in close proximity with my husband instead of with the other women or single men on the team. The next day my husband informed me that he and some of his male colleagues attended a striptease show. This makes me sick. I told him that in my mind this is not something that honorable men do, particularly married men, initially tried to deflect and compared me to his mentally ill mother but I do not think my concerns and disgust are unfounded. I feel as though this is a breach of trust and I feel sad, betrayed and lost. He even mentioned that moving forward he simply won't share these things with me, oh dear. I hope he does not sincerely feel this way as I cannot imagine a marriage surviving, let alone thriving, without trust and honest communication. I would add that my husband works remotely from home but business trips do occur occasionally for specific company events. He is the sole provider and I am the homemaker, traditional gender roles.









Have you ever watched Whatever? I don't fully understand why the girls continue to go on the show despite him completely exposing their shallowness?





What is going on with shows like Pearl and Whatever? Is it female in-group preference, is it simple business, or is it a death impulse or something else entirely that draws these women to these interviews/round tables?