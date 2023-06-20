The Russian serviceman who Destroyed the First Leopard Tank was awarded a Prize of 1 Million Rubles = US $11,800 - Told about the Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian serviceman who destroyed the Leopard was awarded a prize of 1 million rubles
The certificate for payment to Andrey Kravtsov was handed over by the senator of the Federation Council, three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Alexander Karelin.
The fighter Andrey Kravtsov who destroyed the Leopard told about the course of the battle
"I took a grenade launcher and began to flank, to identify armored vehicles that were working on us. I found out already while in the hospital that it was a German Leopard," Kravtsov said.