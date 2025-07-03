BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Watch The Full Israel Iran War / Crisis Debate With Dinesh D'Souza And Nick Fuentes Hosted By Alex Jones. Watch the debate and vote in the poll
Proforce
Proforce
26 views • 2 months ago

While Nick Funtes calls for a Catholic America. Even if less than 1% Catholics at the founding of America, a country built by Protestants. How about he asks how much influence the Pope, an Absolute Monarch has on Catholics in political office? Like our 77% Catholic Supreme Court?

Nice debate but at the end of the day, how is it America first if America is bombing Iran and sticking their nose in the middle East again further in yet another generational agitation. Its not, it's as simple as that. America first would be Ukraine, Israel, Iran, these are not our wars or our problem. This is were
Nick J Fuentes is spot on by this sole base principle.

