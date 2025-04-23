© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Its old but some people are maybe getting guided by their creator and need to see this.Dr. Ana Mihalcea presents her research on uninoculated blood using darkfield microscopy and her experiments with Clifford Carnicom on human blood, in which she found chemical signatures of hydrogel. She explains the structure of the filaments and how she discovered the self-assembly process in embalmed blood.