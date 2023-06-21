Sweet End or True Tragedy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 21, 2023 - On Tuesday, Hunter’s sweetheart deal was made public. After a five-year investigation, he’s barely getting a slap on the wrist for things that would bankrupt and put the rest of us in jail. While this is one more step towards our crowning as a Banana Republic, this is even worse for Hunter.
Thanks for watching and praying!