Sweet End or True Tragedy?
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
9 views • 06/21/2023

June 21, 2023 - On Tuesday, Hunter’s sweetheart deal was made public. After a five-year investigation, he’s barely getting a slap on the wrist for things that would bankrupt and put the rest of us in jail. While this is one more step towards our crowning as a Banana Republic, this is even worse for Hunter.


Thanks for watching and praying!

hunter bidenlouis freehbiden tax fraud6 billion pentagon mistake
