Election Fraud and Jan. 6 Capital Riot (Save America March)

Americans for President Trump rallied at Washington DC to Save America. Unfortunately Mike Pence did not have the courage to do the right thing. And he back stabbed President Trump and sided with the Democrats on January 6th 2020. America today is falling apart due to the Biden Administration, Mike Pence and his Establishment Republicans. Vote for Trump in 2024 to Save America.