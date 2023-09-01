Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(25 August - 1 September 2023)

▫️ From 25 Aug to 1 Sept 2023, the AF of the RU FED launched 5 group long-range naval and airborne high-precision strikes at AFU command posts, radio electronic recon centres, port infrastructure, ammo & western weaponry depots, as well as military airfields.

▫️ The strikes disrupted AFU strategic radio interference syst control, wiped out workshops of uncrewed surface vehic used by the Kiev regime to launch terrorist attacks, air def syst, MLRS, hardware, as well as Western-made air-launched weapons.

▫️ Over the past week, the combat environment was the most tense & complicated in Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the AFU attempted to launch 44 attacks at positions of the RU Forces to no avail.

▫️ To reinforce efforts to break through RU Forces def, one of the last formation of AFU strategic reserve, namely 71st Jaeger Brig, is deployed in this direction.

▫️ As a result of committed & competent actions of the Zaporozhye Group of Forces units, all AFU attacks have been successfully repelled.

▫️ Over the past week, more than 960 UKR troops, 24 armoured fighting vehic of different modifications, 28 motor vehic & 45 field artillery guns have been neutralised.

▫️ Severe AFU manpower losses in the course of so-called 'counteroffensive' are caused by the RU Forces effective strikes at UKR armoured hardware at distant approaches.

▫️ AFU formation command purposefully throws manpower in assaults as cannon fodder to cross RU Forces minefields on foot with no fire support.

▫️ In S-Donetsk direction, the most intensive battles took place S of Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️ Professional command & control, cohesive actions of the RU troops with support of aviation & artillery thwarted the enemy's offensive plans.

▫️ Combined strikes & committed actions of the Vostok GOF repelled all AFU attacks.

▫️ Over the past week, the enemy has suffered losses of up to 1,025 UKR troops, 13 armoured fighting vehic, 26 motor vehic & 26 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, numerous attempts of the UKR Soledar Group of Troops to break through RU Forces defences near Klescheevka & Maloilyinovka (DPR) have been foiled.

▫️ During the week, the RU Forces repelled 36 attacks in which the enemy has lost up to 2,385 UKR troops, 30 tanks & other armoured fighting vehic, 75 motor vehic & 21 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad GOF improved tactical situation by seizing enemy strongholds & key heights.

▫️ AFU units suffered heavy damage due to skillful use of weapons.

▫️ Over the past week, the enemy has suffered losses up to 470 UKR troops, 22 armoured fighting vehic, 21 motor vehic & 18 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr GOF repelled 14 AFU attacks over the past week.

▫️ Over the past week, the enemy has suffered losses of up to 540 UKR troops, 22 armoured fighting vehic, 13 motor vehic & 10 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the main goal of RU troops was to deliver strikes at AFU manpower, engage in counterbattery warfare, search & eliminate sabotage & recon groups, & impede enemy amphibious assaults on islands.

▫️According to the data provided by prisoners of war from the 123rd Territorial Def Brig, the majority of AFU personnel waive to cross the Dnieper River as they are afraid of inevitable death from RU strikes.



▫️In this direction, the enemy has lost up to 230 UKR troops, 31 motor vehic & 19 field artillery guns over the past week.

▫️The Black Sea Fleet monitors the situation round the clock in the Black Sea waters by all means of recon.

▫️On 29-30 Aug, the Black Sea naval aircraft foiled AFU special OP detachment's attempt to land on Crimean coast to launch terrorist attacks. RU naval aircraft neutralised 4 boats & up to 50 UKR troops.

▫️RU Aerospace Forces fighter jets & air def units have shot down 4 UKR Air Force aircraft & 1 helicopter over the past week.

▫️Air def & electronic warfare syst have downed 35 HIMARS MLRS shells, 6 JDAM guided bombs, 5 U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missl, as well as 1 Neptune anti-ship cruise missl & 1 S-200 missl converted into a strike version over the past week.

▫️In addition, 281 UKR UAV, including Tu-141 Strizh drone & 29 fixed-wing drones were shot down in W regions of the RU FED.

▫️In total, 466 airplanes & 247 helicopters, 6,293 UAV, 434 anti-aircraft missl syst, 11,587 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,147 combat vehic equip with MLR syst, 6,162 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 12,602 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the SMO.