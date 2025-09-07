Awesome Rapture Dream Jesus Christ gave to Brother Donald. Love God. He that fears God will do good. By the fear of the Lord, men depart from evil.

1 Corinthians 15:1-4 from the Holy Bible New Testament 1534 Translated by Brother William Tyndale

Brethren as pertain to The Gospel which I preached unto you, which ye have also accepted, and in the which ye continue, by which also ye are saved: I do you to wit, after what manner I preached unto you if ye keep it, except ye have believe in vain.

For first of all I delivered unto you that which I received, How that Christ died for our sins, agreeing to the scriptures: and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day according to the scriptures:

and that He was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve. After that he was seen of more then five hundred brethren at once: of which many remain unto this day, and many are fallen a sleep. After that appeared he to James, then to all the Apostles.

And last of all He was seen of me, as of one that was born out of due time.