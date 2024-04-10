The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 332 - Living Among The Dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You SEE! It is the THROUGH the ETERNAL SPIRIT - the HOLY SPIRIT and the Blood of Christ that we can OFFER OURSELVES TO GOD WITHOUT SPOT.
We have been called to RECEIVE the promise of God’s “Eternal Inheritance” in Christ and that Inheritance is By his SPIRIT which RAISES US UP from the dead when Christ returns! Without the Holy Spirit a person will NOT be raised in the first resurrection. The Bible says this clearly Romans 8:11, “ But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwells in you.”
It’s that clear people. Without God’s Spirit we die in the FLESH and CAN’T be raised at Christ’s return. We won’t hear the COMMAND to RISE!
