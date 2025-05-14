BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brighteon Broadcast News, May 14, 2025 – New microscope demo, the human extermination agenda and a bombshell analysis of MEASLES FAKERY
4 months ago

- Mike Adams Introduces New Microscope Technology (0:00)

- Demonstration of Microscope Capabilities (4:24)

- Examination of Natural Samples (9:36)

- Analysis of Salt Grains and Rocks (13:01)

- Examination of Currency and Anti-Counterfeiting Features (22:27)

- Mike Adams' Personal and Professional Endeavors (26:26)

- Introduction of Alex Meyer and Measles Fraud Allegations (35:24)

- Historical Context of Measles and Vaccines (40:06)

- Political Manipulation and Vaccine Mandates (1:06:14)

- RFK Jr. and the Politics of Vaccines (1:10:16)

- Deborah Birx's Move to Lubbock, Texas (1:10:31)

- Timing of Measles Cases and Bobby Kennedy's Confirmation Hearings (1:14:49)

- Media and Medical System's Handling of Measles Cases (1:17:05)

- Elizabeth Warren's Reaction and Bobby Kennedy's Swearing-In (1:20:44)

- Smallpox Vaccination and Public Benefit (1:22:08)

- Bags of COVID and Moderna's Role (1:24:28)

- Dr. Judy Mikovits' Findings and Hospital Homicide (1:28:07)

- Measles Outbreak and Media Coverage (1:31:22)

- Genotype D and Mutations in the Measles Virus (1:34:22)

- Mennonite Community's Experience with Measles (1:39:52)

- Second Measles Death and Hospital Mismanagement (1:43:45)

- Bobby Kennedy's Response and Media Reaction (1:48:24)

- Authority and Uniforms as Symbols of Power (1:53:03)

- Critique of Religious Authority and Cult Worship (1:53:19)

- Natural Selection and Depopulation Agenda (1:53:40)

- Extraterrestrial Contact and Simulation Theory (2:28:15)

- Spirituality, Consciousness, and Personal Growth (2:44:10)

- Perception Management in Politics (2:51:06)

- Economic Impact of Tariffs and Trade Deals (2:58:08)

- The Role of Media and Public Perception (3:08:12)

- The Importance of Personal Integrity and Morality (3:08:59)

- The Future of Humanity and Spiritual Awakening (3:10:17)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


