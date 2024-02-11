Secretary Mayorkas is a DANGER To Our Country! | Rep Matt Gaetz & Andy Biggs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WATCH: Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congressman Andy Biggs react to the failed impeachment vote of DHS Secretary Mayorkas.
“Mayorkas is a danger to you, me, and everybody in this country!” -Rep. Andy Biggs
(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 02/07/24)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/repmattgaetz