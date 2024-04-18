2024-4-18 why AMEN and JESUS are not ok

In the end, if someone took your name, took over your media post, and then said things about who you were, but it wasn't true..........you would say, "hey! that's not who I am! that's not what I meant! you are taking it out of context!". In the same manner, the prince of this world, in every culture, takes over everything, conquers them, replaces the name to THE NAME, and teaches what their spirit is trying to achieve. Most people cannot tell the difference. Most people don't really care too, because God and church are just some salt and pepper additives to their life.







But the Father is doing a new thing, and HE is redeeming us our from the world unto Himself, and HE calls this people, Yisrael.........not christians. It matters. Two different ends. Two different paths. Two different ingredients. The one will say, "follow JESUS like this.". The other follows God out into the wilderness, and they follow the real christ by walking the same road that real christ walked.............drink this cup, bear my cross, face the loneliness, suffering, persecution, disbelief, that I may live true in my spirit to the Father. And yes, there are christians who can suffer too, so they would say. But how else can I describe it? there are wheat and chaff, there are sheep and goats, there is a bride and there is one who is a harlot but thinks she is, there is jacob who becomes Israel, and there is esau who despised his birthright because a little salt and pepper is enough. There is martha, and there is mary. Christ Yahuaha healed 10, but there is only one who will return and walk with him. Its just the way it is. Be that one.

If God is our husband, how would HE feel if you used some other NAME?

If I were your husband, and we just made love, and then I called you by another name, how would you feel? So, God is a jealous God! And by MY Name Yahuah they have not known ME.

There is church, and there is a church in the wilderness. The one will not forsake or hate their life, so they cannot enter the other. Choices. If you understand these things, then you will see that God is testing us, and that everything matters, and choosing Him is the greatest choice, prize, and treasure, and you will make yourself conformable to this in everything. If not, you will just read on by, and you will not see the difference between sunday and sabbath, between passover and easter, between man honoring himself on birthdays, or whether we humble ourselves and keep His commands. There are two different spirits.

Names matter! and if you objectively look at the JESUS they teach you, verses reading the stories about christ Yahusha, and understanding who he was, what he thought, and how the whole world was really against him, and didn't understand him, except for the few, and what he was saying that we would have to do, and that we needed to prepare our hearts in this manner, and that we couldn't settle for anything less, and that after God raised him and took him, we would have to choose this narrow path and undergo all these things by choice because we believed, while the rest of the world played church, and that even our own families wouldn't believe us, and that some of them would mock, and everyone everywhere would be trying to prevent us from entering into the kingdom of God, but that how we had to choose that above everything, and not turn back, and not love our life, and desire this more than anything else, and become willing at all costs, because God is watching.......then you will clearly see a huge difference between the real christ Yahuaha, and the JESUS of AMEN RA.

God give them eyes to see, to them who desire You above all! thank You Father! praise You Farther!